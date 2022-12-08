Noida housing society asks bachelor tenants to vacate flats by Dec 31

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Supertech Emerald Society in Noida issued a notice on Thursday to bachelor tenants to vacate the society by December 31 for violating rules.

The President of the Apartment Owners Association Udaybhan Singh Teotia issued the notice, stating that the bachelors living in the society have been violating the code of conduct.

"People were complaining in this society that all the bachelors live here party till late at night and play loud music which is disturbing," said Udaybhan Singh Teotia.



He said that the bylaws of the Apartment Owners Association do not permit giving PGs and/or guest houses in the society.

He further stated that the landlords have been told that the rules have to be followed by the tenants and only those who have an agreement will be allowed and others will be allowed only after police verification and agreement.

"We have told the landlords that the rules will have to be followed, only those people who are living in the agreement will be allowed, while others will be able to live only after proper police verification and agreement," said Udaybhan Singh Teotia. (ANI)


