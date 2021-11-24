Noida International Airport project to be implemented in four phases, first phase to be completed by 2024, says Civil Aviation Secretary

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Noida International Airport will be implemented in four phases and the work on the first phase is scheduled to be completed in 36 months, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone of the airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. It will be the second international airport to come up Delhi-NCR.

The airport is set to be the logistics gateway of northern India and will help establish UP on the global logistics map.

Planned at a strategic location, the airport will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport and cater to the people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.

According to Civil Aviation Secretary, it is a greenfield project that will be implemented in four phases.

Spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 12 million passengers a year.

"The traffic of 12 million passengers per year is expected in the first phase and by the completion of final phase i.e. between 2040-50, the capacity of Jewar airport will be to handle 70 million passengers per year," Bansal said.

The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore.

Bansal said the Uttar Pradesh government is spending Rs 4,326 crore on the acquisition of land and rehabilitation and resettlement.

He also said that the Prime Minister is personally monitoring the project.

According to a PMO release, the airport will be "the logistics gateway of northern India". "For the first time, an airport in India has been conceptualized with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub, with a focus on reducing the total cost and time for logistics. The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonne, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonne," the release said.

The airport will develop a Ground Transportation Centre that will feature a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking. This will enable seamless connectivity of the airport with the road, rail, and metro.

The airport will also house a state-of-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling) Service. The design of the airport is focused on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers. The airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft.

This will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport, while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process.

It will be India's first net-zero emissions airport. It has earmarked dedicated land to be developed as a forest park using trees from the project site.

The release said that the groundwork for the first phase regarding land acquisition and rehabilitation of the affected families has been completed. (ANI)