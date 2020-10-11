Noida man follows 'food dream' after losing job amid COVID-19

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): After losing his job amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a man from Noida has started a food stall in Sector-19 to make ends meet.

Ravi, a former employee at a tour and travel multinational company said that although this career shift was unexpected, he was excited as he finally had the chance to pursue his dream of opening a cafe.

"I used to work at a multinational company in the tourism sector and was paid a good salary. But with the COVID-19 lockdown, the tourism sector was badly affected and I soon did not have a job. I was hoping I could get back to work in a few weeks but it has been nine months. I opened this small stall to make ends meet to provide for my family," Ravi told ANI.





"I have actually always had a passion for food and cooking. I used to have a dream of opening a small cafe and now thanks to the pandemic, I'm finally pursuing my dreams," he said.

Ravi has the full support of his wife, who assists him in his new venture.

"We are getting a good response from the public. We have many return customers as our rates are cheaper than most places and we offer a clean and hygienic eating experience," she said.

Meera, a customer at the store said, "I love to come here as the food is very satisfying and the prices are very cheap. I will be charged more than Rs 150 for a burger at a bigger fast food joint but here I'm getting a delicious burger for Rs 45." (ANI)

