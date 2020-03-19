Noida man tests positive for COVID-19, total number rises to four in district

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Four cases of COVID-19 have been found positive in UP's Noida, Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav has said. The latest patient is a 31-year-old man who returned from Indonesia and lives in Noida sector 41.

"The district health department is vigilant. The sanitisation process in the patient's society is going on. There has been an isolation ward set up in Greater Noida with 300 beds," Bhargav said.

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Health Services has confirmed a total of 17 positive cases of coronavirus. Of them, eight are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad, four from Noida and three from Lucknow. (ANI)

