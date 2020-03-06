Noida Metro designates Sec-76, Pari Chowk as 'Pink Stations'

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Ahead of the International Women's Day on March 8, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation has designated Sector-76 and Pari Chowk metro stations on the Aqua line as 'pink stations'.

Although the official announcement will be made on March 8 by NMRC, the stations have already been painted pink and all the preparations have also been completed.

Both of these metro stations will be commanded by an all-women staff. In addition to this, free sanitary pads will also be available at all the stations on the aqua line for a period of one year, starting March 8.

"These stations are women-friendly. They will have facilities like baby-feeding room, diaper-changing facilities and a changing room," said Ritu Maheshwari, MD of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

The theme for this year's International Women's Day by the United Nations is 'I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights." (ANI)

