Noida: Pet dog bites child in society's lift, second incident in two months in UP's NCR area

Greater Noida (UP) [India], November 16 (ANI): A school child was bitten by a dog inside a housing society elevator in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

This is the second incident in about two months of a dog biting a child in the lift in Uttar Pradesh's national capital region. A schoolboy was bitten by a dog inside a housing society elevator in Ghaziabad in September.

The latest incident was captured by closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed inside the elevator. It happened in the lift of La Residentia Society's tower seven which falls under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station.



The incident occurred when the child was in the lift for going to this school.

The dog bit on his hand. As a result, he sustained injuries and was administered four injections.

The residents of the society are scared a lot after the dog bite incident.

Talking to ANI, the child's mother said that pet dogs should not be brought near small children to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

Stray dogs should not be allowed to enter into societies, she added.

Earlier in Ghaziabad on September, a school boy was bitten by a dog inside a housing society elevator even as the animal's owner appeared to be a mute spectator, following which the Ghaziabad police registered a case.

The incident had happened in Rajnagar Extension's Charms Castle when the boy, with a schoolbag on his shoulder, was bitten by the dog inside the lift of the high-rise residential building. The video of the incident went viral on social media.



The boy's parents had approached Nandigram Police Station where a complaint under IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) of IPC was registered.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the elevator of the residential complex. The video shows the boy being attacked by the dog with its leash in the woman's hand.

When she walked out of the lift, the dog again leaped upon the child but was pulled away by the woman.

"In the viral video from Charms Castle in Rajnagar Extension, a boy was attacked by a dog and the woman stood in her place holding the leash. A complaint has been lodged by the boy's father and the investigation is still underway," Circle Officer Alok Dubey had said.

Meanwhile amid rising cases of the menace caused by dogs, the Noida Authority formulated a few days ago a policy regarding pet animals

.As per the guidelines issued by the authority, pet owners have to register their dogs or cats by January 31 next year or they will have to pay a fine. Furthermore, in case of any mishap caused due to pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.

The decision was recently taken in the 207th board meeting of the Noida authority in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The authority approved the policy to govern the keeping of pets and feeding of strays in the wake of several instances of dog bites reported in the city.

"In Noida Authority's 207th board meeting, decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region," the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, had said in a tweet.

Under a new policy of the Noida Authority, the registration of pet dogs or cats is mandatory till January 31, 2023, or a penalty will be imposed in case of non-registration.

The sterilization or antirabies vaccination of pet dogs was also made mandatory while in case of violation there is a provision to impose a fine of Rs 2000 every month.

"Sterilization/antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has been made mandatory. In case of violation (from March 1, 2023), provision for imposition of a fine of Rs 2000 per month," the CEO had said. (ANI)

