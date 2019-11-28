Noida: Police arrest 3 people in Army recruitment scam

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Police on Wednesday arrested three people in connection with recruitment scam in the Army.



SSP Noida, Vaibhav Krishnan said, "Three people have been arrested in Army recruitment scam. All three belong to Bulandshahr. They used to take 5 to 7 lakh from the candidates in lieu of job in the Army."

"The accused used to make fake documents of the candidates. The accused were in contact with some officials of the Army," the SSP said.

"One laptop, six mobile phones, one car, and other fake documents have been seized from the accused," the SSP added. (ANI)

