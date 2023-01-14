Noida: Police arrest two operatives, luring people of admission into MBBS

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Officials of Noida Police on Friday busted an interstate racket and arrested two persons, accused of duping people hefty sums in the lure of admissions to the MBBS course, police said.

The arrested persons identified as Deependra and Rajesh, who were nabbed by Noida Police from Noida Sector 126 Police Station, had enticed many people to admission into MBBS for over lakhs of rupees.

The duo used to operate from Noida and had a wide network, spread across Lucknow, Kanpur, and Delhi, police said.



The police had started the investigation after a Lucknow-based woman complainant, Darshika Singh, lodged an FIR at the Sector 126 police station in connection with fraud, claiming that she was cheated of Rs 13.98 lakh by Noida-based Truth Advisors Career Consultancy.

Darshika was cheated on the pretext of admission to a medical college in Bengaluru, and was handed over a fake allotment letter, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander in a press briefing said that the gang targeted aspirant doctors who scored low in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on the pretext of helping them with admission into the MBBS course.

The racket used to charge over Rs 35 lakh for admission in the home state and over Rs 20 lakh for admission in other states from the aspirants.

However, police said that they are in search of the key operator, the kingpin of the racket, Yash Chaturvedi. (ANI)

