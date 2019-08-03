Noida: Police bust robbery gang, three held

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Police on Saturday arrested three persons for alleged robbery after an encounter with the miscreants. Cash of over Rs one lakh, pistols, country-made weapons and live cartridges were recovered.

Speaking to media reporters on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Noida), Vaibhav Krishna, said, "We have arrested three persons out of which two were caught in an encounter. One Lakh Sixty-six thousand rupees cash, one pistol, two country-made weapons and live cartridges have been recovered from the accused."

The arrests were made by police teams of Noida sector 39 and 58, SSP Vaibhav Krishna revealed.

The police further revealed that the group was involved in many cases in Noida including a robbery case last month in which a distributor was shot and robbed of Rs one lakh.

"The accused have admitted to over 15-20 such incidents. We will investigate every case one-by-one and take action against the accused." said the SSP. (ANI)

