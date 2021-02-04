Noida Police busts sex racket, rescues 14 girls

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday busted an alleged sex racket in Noida Sector 18 and rescued 14 girls.

"We had information on spas luring customers by prostitution. We conducted raids following that and arrested the owners and customers," said DCP Police Commissionerate Rajesh S.



He added, "We are considering the girls to be victims. They will be sent to rehabilitation centres while the customers and spa owners will be booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act."

"We will send notices to the landlords who have rented out to these spas," he said.

A total of 14 girls have been rescued and sent to rehabilitation centres. (ANI)

