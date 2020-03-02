Noida residents' per capita income higher than that of Delhiites, says Adityanath

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that that per capita income of Noida residents is more than their Delhi counterparts.

"Development projects in Noida and Greater Noida Authority have gained momentum in the last three years. A new image of Uttar Pradesh appears to be presented in front of the entire world. The per capita income of the residents of Noida is more than the people of Delhi," said Adityanath.

"After the completion of the projects whose foundations are laid here on Monday, the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Smart City Scheme will be fulfilled," he added.

"The Chief Minister on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 19 projects worth Rs 2,821 crore in the Botanical Garden of Sector-38 here," read a government press-release.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said "we all have to be mentally prepared to realize the vision of smart city. It is not just the work of the officials and public representatives. Thus, participation is also required."

"A multilevel parking at a cost of Rs 580 crore has also been inaugurated here, where around 7,500 cars can be parked at the same time. In addition, the work of the Zila Sanyukta Chikitsalay has also been completed at a cost of Rs 344 crore which will benefit all the residents of Noida," he said.

He said that our government has implemented the Police Commissionerate system for smart policing in Noida. (ANI)