Noida residents stage protests after infant dies of stray dog bite

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Following the death of a one-year-old due to a stray dog bite, the residents of a housing society in Noida's Sector 100, protested and blocked roads on Tuesday.

Noida Authority official, OSD, Indu Prakash said that the civic body would construct four shelter homes for stray dogs.



"We are going to construct 4 shelter homes for stray dogs. The work is in progress. We started sterilizing stray dogs in 2017 and 40,000 dogs have been sterilized so far. We will build shelter homes for dogs in the same way as we have been doing for cows," said Prakash.

However, the residents of the housing society were not satisfied with the Authority and continued their protest.

Speaking to ANI, a resident said, "We are not satisfied with the authority. The stray dogs are going in shelter homes but when they come back there is no change in them. We have raised this issue since 2018 but nothing is happening."



Another resident, Priyanka, said the authority has decided to catch all dogs and send them to shelter homes.





"The authority has decided to catch all dogs and send them to shelter homes. If they fulfil their decision, then we are satisfied or we will protest again. There are 11 dogs in society and it is impossible for us to step out. If our issues are resolved, then it is well and good otherwise will we protest again. They are saying that they will give separate shelter to them because we don't want the here," she added.



"They are saying that they are taking out the dogs and will sterilize them. After one month we will release them back, but we have not agreed to this decision of the authority. They are saying they will work under the guidelines abut we cannot leave our children to die This is private property, not public land," said a resident of the same society.

Last night, a one-year-old child died after being bitten by a stray dog.

The child was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment but he succumbed to his injuries late at night, said Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

"Yesterday, the work of road construction was going on in Lotus Blue Society under Police Station Sector-39 area, when a stray dog bit and injured a child. Later the child was admitted to Reality Hospital Sector-110 where the child was undergoing treatment. The said child died during treatment at night," said police.

The police further said necessary action is being taken.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has banned residents from keeping the Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino dog breeds as pets.

The order came after a series of pet dog attacks in the area.

The Municipal Corporation on Saturday issued a host of other guidelines on Saturday for pet owners.

According to the guidelines, the pet owners will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, 2022. (ANI)

