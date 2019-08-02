Noida: Robbery accused who fled from custody injured in exchange of fire with police

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): An accused in several robbery cases, who had fled from police custody, was injured in an exchange of fire with the police on Dadri-Roopwas bypass here in the early hours of Friday.

"The injured, identified as Aakash, was admitted to a hospital and is receiving treatment. A motorcycle and a pistol were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

Aakash had allegedly fled from police custody on Thursday after he was presented in the Surajpur Court in connection with his involvement in several robberies.

There are 17 cases of robbery registered against him. A case for fleeing from police custody has also been registered.

A bounty of Rs 25,000 was announced on his arrest.

The police had arrested him around a week ago. (ANI)

