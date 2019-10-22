Noida: Robert Vadra admitted in hospital

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday underwent treatment at a Noida-based private hospital after he complained of back pain.

Robert Vadra is still admitted in the orthopaedic department of the hospital.

Priyanka Gandhi also spent the entire night at the hospital while he was undergoing treatment.

The businessman had arrived at the Noida-based hospital on Monday afternoon. He was seen with a bandage on his leg while taking rest at a hospital bed. The reason behind his admittance at the hospital is not yet known.

There is no official confirmation from the hospital about the nature of Vadra's treatment.

Robert Vadra is the son-in-law of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and brother-in-law of party leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

