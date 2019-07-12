Noida: Rs 2 lakh fine imposed on 14 builder projects for violating NGT norms

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority">Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on 14 builder projects for violating the rules of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The fine has been imposed on Supertech Ecovillage-2, ACE Aspire, Gaur City 10th Avenue, Panchsheel Green and Aarcity Regency among others, read a statement.

The authority further stated that if the mentioned builders violate the rules of NGT for the second time, a fine of Rs 5 lakh will be imposed. The fine will increase to Rs 10 lakh for a third violation, and action will be taken as per lease deed for the fourth time, it added. (ANI)

