Noida SSP suspended over viral video

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Noida Vaibhav Krishna was suspended for violation of service rules after a purported video featuring his picture went viral.

Additional Director General Lucknow will investigate the matter now.

In the video that went viral over social media, there was Krishna's picture and a woman's voice in the background.

Krishna had said that the video is "morphed" and is part of "conspiracy" by the criminal elements to malign his image.

It was also been alleged that Vaibhav leaked a letter that he sent to Director General of Police GP accusing five IPS officers of corruption. (ANI)

