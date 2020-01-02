Noida: Wanted criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty injured in encounter with STF, police

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): A man carrying a reward of Rs One lakh was injured during an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) and Surajpur Police in Greater Noida.

"The STF officials received information that Manoj carrying a reward of Rs 1,00,000 was at his home but he managed to escape as soon as the officials reached his place. Later, the STF officials along with Surajpur police checked all the possible spots and did a thorough combing in an attempt to nab the accused," said Rannvijay Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural.

"Soon after that police tried to stop a person riding a motorcycle but he fired and later he was identified as Manoj. He got injured in the encounter and was immediately rushed to a hospital," he added.

The accused was earlier booked under murder, kidnapping and robbery cases. (ANI)

