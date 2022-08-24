Noida woman accused of abusing security guard gets bail

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): A court in Noida's Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday granted bail to a woman lawyer accused of abusing a security guard.

The woman was sent to judicial custody by the Court on Sunday (August 21).

The accused Bhavya Rai was arrested for allegedly abusing a security guard in Jaypee Wish Town of Noida Sector 128 after the video of the said incident went viral.

Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surajpur Court granted bail to Bhavya Rai after hearing the submission of her Counsel Indervir Singh Bharti and the prosecution.

The Counsel for the accused submitted that the accused is a woman and has been falsely implicated in this case, hence she should be released on bail. The prosecution has however opposed the bail application.

According to the sources, the Court has granted relief to the accused on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two surety bonds in the like amount.

The case was registered on the complaint filed by the guard, following which Bhavya Rai was booked and arrested under sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between group of people), 323 (causing voluntary hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with other sections.

She was arrested by the police after interrogation.

"A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing and misbehaving with security personnel of the society. The police have registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard and her vehicle has also been brought to the police station. She has been arrested," said Bharti Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarter).

A guard of the society who claimed to have shot the video and submitted it to the supervisor said, "The security guard was a little late in opening the gate when the woman was taking her car out of the parking. She started creating a ruckus over this and abused him. When I learned about the incident, I rushed toward the gate and captured the video on my phone and showed it to my senior. The Police were then informed about the incident."

Society secretary Ankit Kuchhal informed that the woman had relocated to this housing society in May. "She is a lawyer by profession. We have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary action by the society will be taken," he said. (ANI)