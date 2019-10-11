Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI
Noida: Woman accuses Amazon delivery boy of rape attempt

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:01 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A woman here has accused a delivery agent of leading e-commerce company, Amazon of attempting to rape her, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna on Friday.
"On October 7, a woman filed an FIR citing an attempt to rape by a delivery boy of Amazon. The woman has alleged that the delivery boy came to her house in connection with some business but then allegations of rape were levied on him," Krishna told ANI here.
"We are carrying out investigation on the basis of merit and whosoever is found guilty will be severely punished," Krishna added.
According to reports, the agent had reached the woman's house to pick up a product she had ordered from Amazon for replacement when the alleged incident took place.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

