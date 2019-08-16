Noida: Woman found dead in school, family alleges murder

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The body of a 30-year-old woman was found in suspicious condition in the premises of a private school in Sector 30 here, police said on Friday.

"We received information that a woman has committed suicide in a private school. A police team was sent to the spot. They found out that a housekeeping employee of the school had committed suicide," Circle Officer (CO) Svetabh Pandey told ANI.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

However, the family of the victim is alleging that she was murdered.

"I think she was murdered. She was happy when she left the house for school. We had no domestic issues either," husband of the deceased, Rakesh Shrivastav said.

According to Shrivastav, his wife had been working as a housekeeping staff in the Delhi Public School (DPS) for the past few months.

"She didn't come home yesterday. We enquired with the school and elsewhere. I was called to school today. They took me inside and informed me of the incident. The body was hanging from a tree," said Shrivastav.

Police said the body was sent for the post mortem examination. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

