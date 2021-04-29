Noida's air quality in 'very poor' category

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): The overall air quality of Uttar Pradesh's Noida was in the 'very poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 357 on Thursday morning according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The Particulate Matter (PM) concentration stood at 10.

According to SAFAR, the AQI for Noida is likely to slightly improve on Friday.



The reported air quality over the area would be 307, however, it would fall under the 'very poor' category of the Air Quality Index with a PM concentration of 10.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Lodhi road recorded an AQI of 326, the PM concentration was at 2.5. Friday's forecast states that it might improve marginally to 315 with the PM at 2.5.

As per the government agencies, an AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is deemed as 'severe'. (ANI)

