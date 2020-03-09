Nomination for local body polls begin in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The nomination process for local body elections began in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The nominations for MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) and ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency) elections will be received from March 9 to March 11.

TDP leader Koganti Satyanarayana has filed nomination for MPTC in Kanchikacherla Mandal of Krishna district.

He is the first person to file nomination for MPTC elections in the range of Nandigama Assembly constituency. (ANI)

