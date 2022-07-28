New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Central Government on Wednesday informed that nominations for Padma Awards-2023 open till September 15, 2022.

Online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023 have opened on May 1, 2022.

The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is September 15, 2022. The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal.



The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transform the Padma Awards into "People's Padma". All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

Details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs and on the Padma Awards Portal. The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website. (ANI)

