Nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award open till Aug 15

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Home Ministry said on Friday that the process of nomination or recommendation for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award is on and the last date is August 15.

The nominations and recommendations are being received online on the Ministry of Home Affairs website https://nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in

A Home Ministry release said that the Centre has instituted the highest civilian award for contribution towards the unity and integrity of India in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The award seeks to recognize notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India.

Any citizen of India and any institution or organization is eligible for the award.



The release said that any Indian national or institution or organization based in India may nominate an individual or institution or organization for consideration for the award.

Individuals, institutions and organizations can also nominate themselves.

State Governments, Union Territory Administrations and central ministries can also send nominations for the award. (ANI)





