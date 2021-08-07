Non bailable warrant against Uttarakhand Minister's husband in 31-yr-old murder case

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): A Bareilly court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu Girdhari, the husband of Uttarakhand's Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya in a 31-year-old murder case. Three other accused in the case have been sent to jail.

Sahu is accused in the June 1990 killing of a Jain couple.

The case of double murder was lodged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder, Section 120A for criminal conspiracy, and Section 441 of IPC for forging false sale deeds to capture land and property.





Charges of double murder had been framed against 11 people including Harishankar alias Pappu, Jagdish Saran Gupta of Mohalla Brahamapura of Thana Kotwali in Badaun, Bhagwan Das of Rohali Tola, KP Verma of Katra Chand Khan, Sabir, Yogesh Chandra of Sheeshgarh, Bajruddin of Amla, Naresh Kurmi of Bhuta, Harpal of Fatehganj West, Poonam alias Sunita alias Guddi of Badaun.

Anil Bhatnagar, the lawyer for Girdhari Lal Sahu has filed an application against the non-bailable warrant that states that his client is COVID-19 positive. (ANI)

