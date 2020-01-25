Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The Versova police have registered a non-cognisable offence against Heeba Shah, daughter of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, for allegedly assaulting two employees of a veterinary clinic in Andheri here last week.
According to police, the incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the premises.
In the video of the incident on January 16, Heeba can be seen allegedly assaulting the veterinary clinic employees.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Non-cognisable offence registered against actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter over assault
ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2020 15:27 IST
