Non-cognisable offence registered against actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter over assault

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The Versova police have registered a non-cognisable offence against Heeba Shah, daughter of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, for allegedly assaulting two employees of a veterinary clinic in Andheri here last week.

According to police, the incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the premises.

In the video of the incident on January 16, Heeba can be seen allegedly assaulting the veterinary clinic employees.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

