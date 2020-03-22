Non-essential business establishments will be closed from March 22 midnight: Nagaland govt

Kohima (Nagaland [India], Mar 22 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Nagaland government has ordered the closing of all business establishments except pharmacies, petrol pumps, grocery shops and shops selling other essential commodities from midnight of March 22.

"All business establishments expect pharmacies, petrol pumps, grocery shops and shops selling essential commodities shall remain closed from midnight of March 22 till further orders," said a government official.

The official also said, "Vehicles carrying inter-state transit passengers will be allowed only till the midnight of March 23."

Earlier, the Home Department of Nagaland had mandated the use of face masks and hand sanitisers in all the public places as precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The department had directed all the Deputy Commissioners to issue notices ensuring adherence to all preventive measures.

The total number of people in India who have been infected by the virus so far as on 22 March at 02.30 pm including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)

