NoQueue introduces crowd-free virtual queueing by using FastTag technology

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): NoQueue has developed a new technology 'RTS' (Real-Time Status) which will provide safe entry to any premises in a crowd-free manner using FastTag technology.

It is a contact-free, virtual queuing with a real-time status system to provide a safe entry which helps people in avoiding physical standing.



While speaking to ANI, Suresh Choudhary, VP Business Development, NoQueue Technologies Pvt. Ltd said, "We have developed the unique RTS (Real-Time Status) Technology (through which) one would receive a live update of any counter on their phone. After joining the virtual queue, this technology will provide a real-time status update on queue position and estimated serving time at the comfort of his place."

The technology can be applied for public places where visitor flow is 100 to 50,000 per day.

"We have approached the Prime Minister's Office, the Lok Sabha speaker's office, Central Ministers, Election Commission, Chief Ministers, Health ministers, and other government agencies," said Choudhary.

The use of this app has been fully implemented for CSD canteens at multiple locations, including CSD Canteen Delhi and Bengaluru. (ANI)

