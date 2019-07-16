Representative Image
Representative Image

Normal flight operations over Pakistani airspace to resume

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Jul 16 (ANI): Air India on Tuesday said that its flight operations over the Pakistani air space may resume tonight as per original schedule after the neighbour opened its sky for all civilian air traffic.
"Ever since Pakistani airspace was closed, we had to re-route our flights south of Pakistan. Flying time for long-haul flights towards the US increased by 90 minutes,due to which fuel usage went up," the airlines' spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said in a statement.
He said that with the opening of the Pakistani airspace, aircraft utilisation will go up while crew requirement will come down by 25 per cent. US-bound flights had to be stopped in Vienna where there was a change of crew, which also took three hours.
He said the cost of operations on US-bound flights would come down by Rs. 20 lakh per flight and for Europe-bound flights it will be Rs. five lakh per flight.
"From tonight, flight operation may commence on the original schedule, as earlier," he said.
For the first time since February's Balakot strike, Pakistan fully opened its airspace for civilian traffic, bringing a huge relief for the airlines which had to take long and costly detours to avoid the Pakistani air space.
"With immediate effect, Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civilian traffic on published ATS routes," read a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.
In a tweet, the Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi termed the move a "great news" and a "big relief to air passengers".
Pakistan had earlier claimed that it would not open its airspace for commercial flights until India removed its fighter jets from forwarding Indian airbases.
Pakistan had fully shut its airspace on the eastern border with India after the Indian Air Force had carried out airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26.
The strikes on the terror camp were in response to the JeM-perpetrated terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel had lost their lives.
In mid-April, Pakistan opened one of its 11 air routes for west-bound flights from India -- airlines like Air India and Turkish Airlines have started using it.
In March, the neighbouring country partially opened its airspace but did not allow Indian flights to fly over its airspace. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:14 IST

Have to eat rats to survive, claim locals in flood-affected Bihar village

Katihar (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): Locals in Dangi Tola village of Katihar district in Bihar claimed they have no option but to eat rats as floods have wreaked havoc and destroyed houses in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:03 IST

Dongri building collapse: Death toll mounts to 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Four people were killed and over 40 feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building in Dongri area here collapsed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:55 IST

Closure of Lakshman Jhula done to ensure user safety: CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday that the decision to close Lakshman Jhula for vehicular and pedestrian use was taken with safety of users as the topmost priority.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:53 IST

Bihar: Locals protest after houses collapse due to water-logging

West Champaran (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): Locals of Bagaha area here protested against the Municipal Corporation on Monday after several houses in the vicinity collapsed owing to water-logging caused due to incessant rains.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:48 IST

TMC leaders express concern over repeat questions on political...

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Leaders of Trinamool Congress group in in both the Houses of Parliament have written to the presiding officers raising concern that repeat questions regarding political violence during 2019 general Assembly elections have been allowed which ithey said was an alleged

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:45 IST

Neeraj Shekhar joins BJP

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI): Former Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:40 IST

Swatantra Dev Singh replaces Mahendra Nath Pandey as BJP UP chief

New Delhi [India], July (ANI): BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday appointed Swatantra Dev Singh as chief of party's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:39 IST

DMK legislator suggests warning sign on sweet boxes with...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jul 16 (ANI): DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna on Tuesday suggested that there should be a warning sign on sweet boxes containing information on the number of calories and sugar present in it in order to spread awareness among locals, especially those having diabetes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:36 IST

Guv seeks report from Kerala college VC on seizure of answer...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 16 (ANI): Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Tuesday sought a report from the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kerala on the seizure of a bundle of answer sheets from the house of a Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader who is accused of stabbing another

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:34 IST

UP: Bareilly Mayor misbehaves with MHO, case registered

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Municipal Health Officer (MHO) Sanjeev Pradhan on Monday filed a case against Mayor Umesh Gautam and some unidentified persons for allegedly misbehaving with him and obstructing the government work.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:30 IST

Forest dept officials rescue leopard cub from Uttarakhand village

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): A leopard cub was rescued from inside a house here by Forest Department officials on Monday night from the Pande Gaon village in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:28 IST

PM Modi miffed with ministers skipping roster duty in Parliament

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Expressing displeasure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took "serious cognizance" of those ministers who are not adhering to the roster duty in Parliament.

Read More
iocl