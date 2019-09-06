Normal life remains crippled due to landslides in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Heavy rainfall and landslides on Thursday late night halted the normal day to day life of locals in Kumaratoli area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.

The landslide resulted in the blockage of Ghat-Ramani motorway in Kumaratoli area.

People living nearby had to vacate their houses as debris fell into the residential area.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated parts of Uttarakhand today. (ANI)

