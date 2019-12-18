Normal operations resume at Welcome, Shiv Vihar metro stations: DMRC

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): All the entry and exit gates of Welcome, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar metro stations have been opened after being shut for security reasons following the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the area.

"All entry and exit gates of Welcome, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are open," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Earlier few metro train stations were closed and operations at several stations were affected due to violent protests in this part of Delhi.

However, with the situation being brought under control by the Delhi police, the normal operations have resumed at most metro stations.

The newly-enacted Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

