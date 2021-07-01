Normal services resume at Delhi Metro's yellow line

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday said that operations on Delhi Metro's yellow line have resumed after a technical glitch was reported earlier today.
A tweet by the DMRC read, "Yellow Line Update--Normal services have resumed. Thank you for your patience."
Earlier today, DMRC informed that there will be a delay in services between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur. "Due to a technical issue at Huda City Centre, temporarily no train services will be available between Huda City Centre and Sikanderpur. We apologise for the inconvenience.", tweeted DMRC.
Also, earlier today, DMRC-MD Dr Mangu Singh and Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav today inaugurated a vaccination centre at HUDA City Centre station. The centre has been opened to facilitate citizens to get their vaccination done for free without any registration or slot booking. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2021 17:04 IST
