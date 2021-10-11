New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The services for Delhi Metro's Pink line have resumed to normal after facing a delay on Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.
"Pink Line Update: Normal services have resumed," DMRC tweeted.
Pink line was experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations. (ANI)
Normal services resume on Delhi Metro's Pink line
ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2021 08:16 IST
