Normal to above normal rainfall likely over most of India from Oct to Dec: IMD

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): In a long-range forecast of rainfall the post-monsoon season on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except some regions of Northwest India and some parts of Northeast India where below normal rainfall is likely.

"The Northeast Monsoon Season (October to December (OND)) 2022 rainfall over south Peninsular India consisting of 5 meteorological subdivisions (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka) is most likely to be normal (88-112 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)). Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except some regions of Northwest India and some parts of Northeast India where below normal rainfall is likely," read an official statement by IMD.

The IMD also informed that the monthly rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal.



"During October 2022, normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except small pockets of the southernmost region and northernmost part of the country. Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during October 2022 is most likely to be above normal (>115 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA))," it added.

Sharing the screenshot on Twitter the IMD added, "During October, normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except many parts of Northeast and Northwest India and some parts of eastern India, where above normal maximum temperatures are likely. Normal to above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some parts of Northwest India, and southern parts of Peninsular India where below normal minimum temperatures are likely."

The IMD also informed that the La Nina conditions prevail over the equatorial Pacific region.

"The latest MMCFS forecast indicates that the La Nina conditions are likely to continue up to the end of the year. Other climate models are also showing the continuation of La Nina conditions during the upcoming season. At present, the negative IOD conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean and the latest MMCFS forecast indicates that the negative IOD conditions are likely to weaken by the end of year," said IMD.

As per the World Meteorological Oragnization, La Nina refers to the large-scale cooling of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, coupled with changes in the tropical atmospheric circulation, namely winds, pressure and rainfall. It usually has the opposite impacts on weather and climate as El Nino, which is the warm phase of the so-called El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO). (ANI)

