Normalcy returning to Tripura as markets reopen

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): After continuous protest over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Tripura is gradually returning to normalcy as shops and markets opened on Saturday and people were seen shopping at local markets.

"From the last three days, due to strike no vehicles including those used for bringing vegetables could enter Agartala. Now the strike has been withdrawn, the movements of vehicles have resumed and the price of the commodities is normal so customers are happy," a shopkeeper Shib Sankar told ANI.

Meanwhile, other locals say that the state government has also played a major role to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

"Compared to the last three days, at present, we are in far better condition. The state government has also played a major role to maintain our peace and harmony beside we the common people of the state are also trying to maintain our unity. Today in the market I find a large number of people and they seem to be happy, a local resident Dipak Kumar Sinha said.

On Thursday, the Joint Movement against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB) called off their strike in Tripura after a delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and were assured that their concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill would be addressed.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

