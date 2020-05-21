Normalcy will return in next 24 to 48 hours in Odisha: NDRF chief

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Thursday said that normalcy will return in the next 24 to 48 hours in Odisha after cyclone Amphan hit the state.

"The Union Cabinet Secretary held a meeting with the West Bengal and Odisha Chief Secretaries to estimate the damage and response, earlier today. The situation in Odisha is under control, and hopefully, normalcy will return in the next 24 to 48 hours in Odisha," said Pradhan while addressing a press conference with India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, here.

Pradhan said that Cyclone Amphan has entered Bangladesh, after making landfall in West Bengal yesterday.

"Soon after cyclone Amphan hit, NDRF teams had fanned out and started work as per deployment in Odisha in the afternoon itself and by evening in West Bengal yesterday. India Meteorological Department's prediction regarding cyclone Amphan was accurate. All agencies working on the ground are grateful for it. Damages have been minimized due to the accurate prediction by the IMD," he added.

Pradhan further said that NDRF teams are operational.

"We will continue to provide services till states (Odisha and West Bengal) require services that are expected to be required for a longer time in West Bengal. Damage is estimated to be higher in West Bengal. The state has asked for 4 more teams of NDRF, to assist in restoration work. Immediately, Cabinet Secretary has decided to send four more teams, these teams are being airlifted, will reach the state today evening," he said.

"Around 5 lakh people evacuated in West Bengal have been told to remain in shelters; more than 2 lakh people in Odisha were evacuated, since situation is under control and weather has moderated in Odisha, some people have started returning to their homes," he added.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20. Balasore district received heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the cyclone yesterday.

Amphan has now moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 kilometers per hour during the past six hours, and further weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and lay centred on Thursday over Bangladesh, the India Meteorological Department said in its bulletin. (ANI)

