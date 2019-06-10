North 24 Parganas: BJP's hold state bandh over alleged killing of party workers

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): With the 12-hour long bandh called by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) witnessing strong protests being organised by party workers, the daily life has been adversely affected in the district.

Protest against the alleged killing of party workers in Basirhat region of the district, BJP workers stopped a train by sitting on the railway tracks.

A road of the city was also blocked by party workers holding a sit-in on the middle of the road.

Most shops and even banks in Basirhat remain closed, fearing law and order the situation, in the district during the bandh.

BJP has on Sunday called a 12-hour 'bandh' in the state over the alleged killings of party workers.

On Sunday, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha had said that his party will be observing a "black day" in West Bengal tomorrow in the wake of the killings of BJP workers.

Yesterday, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi also expressed his concern over the violent clashes between BJP and TMC workers in the state, Press Secretary to Governor Manab Bandyopadhyay said.

"Governor Tripathi is sad at the unfortunate loss of lives and properties of citizens. He extends his heartfelt sympathy for families of the deceased. He appeals to all to see to it that no violent incidents take place, and peace and harmony prevail in the state," Bandyopadhyay said. (ANI)

