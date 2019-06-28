North and South Goa to receive heavy rainfall

Panaji (Goa) [India], 28th Jun (ANI): IMD on Friday predicted rain and thundershowers in North Goa and South Goa.

Moderate to heavy spells of rain is likely to be accompanied with winds reaching up to 20-25 Knots.

According to the weather forecasting agency, few places over North Goa and South Goa districts are very likely to receive heavy rainfall during the period.

In a press release on Wednesday, Meteorological Centre, Goa had issued a weather warning for North and South Goa for heavy to very heavy rainfall till Saturday. An advisory was also issued for the general public to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period of very heavy rainfall.

Fishermen were also advised to not venture into South West and West Central Arabian Sea as strong winds with speed over 40-50 Kmph are likely to prevail over these areas till 30th June. (ANI)

