North and south Goa to receive heavy rainfall

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:19 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 29 (ANI): Rain is most likely to hit most places over north and south Goa during the next four hours, said Dr SD Sanap of the Meteorological Centre here on Saturday.
"A few places over north Goa and south Goa districts are very likely to receive heavy rainfall during this period. Moderate to heavy spells of rain is likely to be accompanied with winds reaching up to 20-25 knot gusts," added Dr Sanap.
In a press release on Wednesday, the Goa Meteorological Centre had issued a weather warning for North and South Goa for heavy to very heavy rainfall till Saturday.
An advisory was also issued for the general public to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period of very heavy rainfall.
Fishermen were also advised to not venture into South West and West Central Arabian Sea as strong winds with speed over 40-50 Kmph are likely to prevail over these areas till June 30. (ANI)

