North Bengal Medical College lacks fire safety equipment, Zero extinguishers in Hybrid Critical Unit says Police Commissioner

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], November 19 (ANI): The North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in West Bengal's Siliguri reportedly had lapses in fire safety as the Hybrid Critical Unit of the Hospital lacked appropriate safety equipment.

The new virtually inaugurated Hybrid Critical Unit of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) was not equipped with fire safety equipment, such as fire-extinguisher">fire extinguishers, ANI learned on Friday.

The premier health institution is believed to have ignored the major fire incident, that happened at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

A fire broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said, fire officials.

Ten fire tenders were brought on the spot.



"Emergency services started again. Fire is entirely under control. Nobody injured," State minister Aroop Biswas told ANI.

However, after hours of firefighting, the fire was brought under control.

"At around, 10.30 pm fire broke out in the CT scan room at SSKM hospital and fire tenders were called. Locals helped in the evacuation. The fire is under control, the cooling process is underway. Forensic experts to probe further," Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal told ANI.

Notably, it was also observed that the NBMCH is learnt to have not taken appropriate steps following the fire incident that happened in West Bengal's Kolkata.

During the virtual Inauguration of 24 bedded Hybrid Critical care unit it has been found that the facility did have fire-extinguisher">fire extinguishers. The CTscan facility, which has been established for more than two years, also does not have any fire-extinguisher">fire extinguishers raising concerns about the safety of the patients.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Susanta Roy, the officer of special duty for public health in North Bengal, said that the fire safety arrangements should have been in the NBMCH but unfortunately the safety measures were ignored, adding that he will look into it.

It is pertinent to mention that thousands of patients from several districts including states like Bihar, Sikkim and lower Assam districts are undergoing treatment in the NBMCH, reportedly breaching fire safety measures. (ANI)

