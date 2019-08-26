North Bengal University students protest against state Govt's decision to regularise guest teachers

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Students of North Bengal University (NBU) continued their protest for the sixth day on Monday against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to regularise the services of guest teachers and part-time teachers along with other contractual teaching employees.

"We have been protesting here for the past six days against the state government's decision to give permanent jobs to guest lecturers and part-time teachers. 28 departments of the institute are closed as part of the protest," said Biswajit Das, a PhD student protesting on the campus.

The students claimed that the decision was against the rules of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"A permanent teacher must come through the College Service Commission (CSC) or other such eligibility tests. The criteria for a college teacher must be fulfilled. If the guest lecturers are made permanent then deserving candidates will be deprived of job opportunities," Das added.

Banerjee had earlier announced 'State Aided College Teachers' (SACT) to regularise the services of guest and part-time teachers in the state.

"Students of other universities and colleges are also joining us and they are also going to hold protests on their campuses," said Das.

The students said that they will continue the protest until the decision is withdrawn. (ANI)

