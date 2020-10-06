North Central Railway launches intensive communication campaign for October, November to combat COVID-19

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): The North Central Railway has launched an intensive communication campaign for October and November to combat COVID-19 amidst unlocking of the economy and upcoming festival season.

The campaign is launched after the Ministry of Railway in consultation with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had decided to launch a multipronged, standard and simple communication campaign for passengers, railway customers, employees and the public at large during ensuing festive season which includes the display of posters in stations and trains; automated announcement and jingles through the station PA system, display of video materials on LED screens on stations and LED display in trains; message on the electronic reservation slip (ERS), website and IRCTC app, extensive use of social media platforms and bulk SMS to passengers, railway employees.

On North Central Railway, 261 important stations equipped with PA systems are regularly announcing COVID-19 related precautionary messages, said an official release.

"The major stations equipped with LED display facility are playing video clip on COVID-19 related precautions, posters have been provided in all stations and primary trains of NCR; social media platforms are being used to spread awareness and system-generated message to passengers is also being sent. Besides existing efforts, further directions and standard communication-related materials received from the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shall be used for intensifying this communication campaign," it said.



In addition to the intensive communication campaign, other COVID-19 related arrangements such as automatic thermal scanners at major stations, handheld scanners at all stations and workplaces; social distancing arrangements at stations, workplaces, offices, promoting the use of Arogya setu app, hand hygiene arrangements; luggage sanitization and wrapping arrangement; kiosk for the mask, sanitiser, COVID-19 safety kit sales points; contactless ticket checking arrangements are put in place to safeguard passengers as well as railway employees from coronavirus.

As on October 4, total 638 formal and informal training programs on sanitization and information, education and communication (IEC) have been organized on NCR to equip our medical professionals and other front-line staff with requisite knowledge on the disease. Over 15,400 persons have been examined in 5 separate clinics being run to examine persons with fever and symptoms like COVID-19.



The COVID care facilities are being upgraded continuously in hospitals over North Central Railway.

"So far, in 100 beds level-2 COVID care facility of Jhansi Divisional hospital, 464 COVID positive patients have been admitted of which 338 discharged, 77 referred to other hospitals and 49 are currently under treatment. In the level-2 facility of 100 beds at Central Hospital Prayagraj, total admissions are 435 of which 370 are discharged, 40 referred to other hospitals and 25 are currently under treatment. Covid-19 testing has also been intensified and Divisional Railway hospital Jhansi has done 1868 tests while Central Hospital Prayagraj has done 2372 Covid-19 tests till October 4, 2020," the release stated. (ANI)

