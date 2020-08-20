North Central Railways develops a track inspection cycle for just Rs 3,000

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): A track cycle has been made for inspection staff by Prayagraj division of North Central Railways at a cost of Rs 3,000.

"It is convenient and a total of four people can travel using this cycle. This will help in reducing response time to mitigate track issues," said Ajit Singh CPRO while speaking to ANI.

This track cycle would be most beneficial during the monsoon rains as sometimes the situation becomes difficult causing unwanted detention of train services. With this, any urgent repairs can be done. (ANI)

