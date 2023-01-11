North East Delhi riot: Court frames money laundering charges against Tahir Hussain

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Wednesday framed charges against Ex-MCD councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with a money laundering case. He has been charged with funding the North East Delhi riots of 2020 through illegal ways. Tahir Hussain has not pleaded guilty and claimed for trials.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat framed the charges against Hussain who has not pleaded guilty and claimed for trials. He said, " I didn't do anything and contest the case."

The court has listed the matter for February 10 for the presentation of evidence.

The special public prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta and Faizan represented the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Tahir's counsel was not present.

Recently, the Delhi High Court dismissed Tahin Hussain's plea challenging the trial court order framing of charges in a money laundering case.

Earlier, the trial court had passed an order on framing of charges against Tahir Hussain and said, Tahir Hussain, in a conspiracy to fraudulently withdraw money from the accounts of certain companies owned or controlled by him through bogus transactions with bogus entry operators on the strength of fake bills with him being the beneficiary and with intent putting it to use towards riots, then accused Tahir Hussain would be set to be deriving or obtaining property as a result of criminal activity associated with/relatable to the scheduled offence as the proceeds of crime and will be guilty of money laundering.

The Trial Court had ordered for framing of charges and said that there is sufficient material on record, prima facie, creating grave suspicion against the accused for framing charge against him and to proceed further with the trial of the case.



"A charge is framed against the accused Tahir Hussain for the offence under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002," the Court stated.

Thus, in terms of the contents of the complaint and the accompanying documents and statements, it emerges, prima facie, that accused Tahir Hussain, acting in conspiracy, engaged in money laundering, as stated in the aforesaid paragraphs, under the provisions of PMLA. The proceeds of crime generated in the conspiracy were put to use for riots, the court stated.

The Court also dismissed the bail plea of Tahir Hussain in the same case.

Tahir Hussain is an accused and facing several cases in relation to North East Delhi Violence. Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a complaint against him in connection with the alleged funding of riots.

His counsel earlier had submitted that no case of money laundering is made out against his client. He had argued that the basis of the Enforcement Directorate case is an alleged transaction of Rs. 1.5 crore on fake and bogus invoices.

He argued that in the light of the said transaction, only a case of GST is made out against him for transactions through fake and bogus invoices.

According to the Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in connection with North East Delhi Violence held in February 2020. ED had registered a complaint against him and other accused in the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act. (ANI)

