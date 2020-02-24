North-East Delhi violence: Civilian dies during clashes in Bhajanpura

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): A civilian lost his life on Monday during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

Earlier today, Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal lost his life in similar clashes in Delhi's Gokulpuri. He was a native of Sikar, Rajasthan and had joined Delhi Police as Constable in 1998. He was posted in the office of ACP/Gokalpuri. He is survived by his wife and three children.

One DCP got injured during the same clashes in the Gokulpuri area.

Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area after incidents of violence occurred in the areas of North East District earlier today.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has said that additional forces have been deployed in Delhi to maintain law and order situation.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and asked people to maintain peace.

"Have instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal tweeted.

Earlier today, a clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi, police said. (ANI)

