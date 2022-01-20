North East Delhi Violence: Court sentences five years jail term for setting woman's house on fire

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday sentenced five years in jail to Dinesh Yadav, the first person convicted in connection with February 2020 violence. Dinesh Yadav was convicted of being part of an unlawful assembly who set the house on fire during violence in north-east Delhi in 2020.

The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat. The Court last month had convicted Dinesh Yadav under the charges dealing with unlawful assembly, rioting, arsoning, robbery and house trespassing.

Yadav's defence counsel, advocate Shikha Garg told ANI that a detailed order on sentencing is awaited. The defence counsel also said that a fine of Rs 12,000 was imposed against Yadav.



Delhi Police through Special Public Prsoecutor R C S Bhadoria stated that Yadav was an active member of the riotous mob and arsoning house of a 73-year-old woman named Manori on February 25 night. Delhi Police arrested Yadav on June 8, 2020.

Delhi Police in a press statement stated that first conviction order which has been issued in respect of North-East Riot Cases.

The matter pertains to Gokallpuri police station under the offence punishable under sections 143/147/148/457/392/436/IPC read with section 149 IPC.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. (ANI)

