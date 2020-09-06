North East Delhi violence: Court shows displeasure with Delhi Police for not filing response in several bail matters

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): A Special court dealing with several cases with North East Delhi violence, has pulled up the investigation officer of the crime branch for not filing reply copy in several bail matters.

The Court said, "This is gross negligence on part of the investigation officer. This is such an important matter for Crime Branch and the same is being dealt with by the investigation officer in a very callous and indolent manner."

Additional Session Judge Vinod Yadav, Karkardooma Court, showed displeasure with the investigation officer of Crime Branch and said, "The investigation officer should have been watchful that already enough time has elapsed in the matter. The bail application has been pending for a fairly long time".

The Court later adjourned the matter for 14th September for further arguments in the matter.

The Court's observation comes on Saturday while hearing separate bail applications of four accused Sahil, Adil, Mohd Furqan and Imran Ansari-- in the case of the alleged murder of Head Constable Ratan Lal in North East Delhi during violence in February.

Adil had filed his bail application on July 3, Sahil and Furqan had filed their bail pleas on July 23 and Ansari on August 27.

According to the chargesheet, protests were being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Chand Bagh area without any official permission and in blatant violation of rules and regulations.

"Speakers addressing gathering were spreading false information about CAA and NRC and were deliberately conveyed to the Muslim population that they would lose their citizenship and later when NRC would be introduced then on non-production of the documents they would be sent to the detention camps," Delhi Police said in the chargesheet.

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

