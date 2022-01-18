North-east Delhi violence: HC grants bail to six accused in murder case

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to six persons in connection with the Gokulpuri murder case relating to the 2020 North-east Delhi violence.

Justice Subramonium Prasad on Tuesday passed the order and granted bail to Mohd Tahir, Shahrukh, Mohd Faizal, Mohd Shoaib, Rashid and Parvez.

The accused were booked in a case relating to vandalism, putting fire on a sweet shop which caused the death of a 22-year-old man who died due to burn injuries.



The deceased, identified as Dilbar Negi (22), was burnt by a mob of rioters after they cut off his hands and feet. Negi had come to Delhi in search of a job from his native state Uttarakhand six months before the incident.

According to police, a riot had taken place near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 24 in which accused persons pelted stones, ransacked and torched several shops there. Two days later, a mutilated dead body of a person namely Dilbar was found from the said shop.

An FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Gokulpuri Police Station.

At least 53 people died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

