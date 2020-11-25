North-east Delhi violence: HC issues notice to police on Tahir Hussain bail's petition

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi Police on Tahir Hussain's bail petition in connection with a case related to north-east Delhi violence.

A bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait on Wednesday, while issuing a notice to Delhi Police/State, also sought a status report to file within five days. The court slated the matter for further hearing on December 11.

The bail petition states that Hussain has been falsely implicated in the matters by the investigating agency and his political rivals with the sole purpose of harassing him by abuse of the machinery of law. It was also mentioned that applicant belongs to "Aam Aadmi Party" and is a "victim of circumstances", as he has been caught up in a political cross-fire and the allegations levelled against him are nothing, but a political blame game to malign his image. He has been in judicial custody since 16.03.2020.



Delhi Police has filed 11 First Information Reports (FIRs) against Tahir Hussain, (Aam Admi Party's former Municipal Councillor) in north-east Delhi violence including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case.

Recently, trial court has also dismissed his several bail petitions related to the violence held in February this year in north-east Delhi.

Dismissing the petitions, trial court stated that public witnesses in the matters are residents of the same locality and if the accused released on bail at this stage, the possibility of accused threatening or intimidating them cannot be ruled out.

".....It is noteworthy that at the time of eruption of communal riots in the area(s) of north-east Delhi, the applicant has been in a powerful position (being sitting Councillor of the area from Aam Aadmi Party) and it is prima facie apparent that he used his muscle power and political clout to act as a kingpin in planning, instigating and fanning the flames of communal conflagration. Therefore, at this stage, I find that there is enough material on record to presume that the applicant was very well present at the spot of crime and was exhorting the rioters of a particular community and as such, he did not use his hands and fists, but rioters as "human weapons", who on his instigation could have killed anybody..." Trial court had noted.

According to the Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in connection with north-east Delhi violence which raged between February 24 and 26, in which at least 53 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

