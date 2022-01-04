North-east Delhi violence: HC reserves order on bail pleas of six accused in murder case

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has reserved orders on the bail pleas moved by six persons accused in a case relating to the North East Delhi violence in February 2020.

The accused were booked in a case relating to vandalism, putting fire to a sweet shop which caused the death of a 22-year-old man, who died after sustaining burn injuries.

Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday reserved the order on bail pleas of Mohammad Tahir, Shahrukh, Mohammad Faizal, Mohammad Shoaib, Rashid and Parvez.



According to police, violence had taken place near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 24, 2020 in which accused persons pelted stones, ransacked and torched several shops there. Two days later, a dead body of a person namely Dilbar was found from the said shop.

An FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Gokulpuri Police Station.

At least 53 people have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in northeast Delhi. (ANI)

